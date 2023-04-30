Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.16. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

