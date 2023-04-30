Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

JAKK stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.55. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.16.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

