Bank of Montreal Can Invests $709,000 in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 9.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,834,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,536 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,249,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

