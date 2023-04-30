Bank of Montreal Can Invests $757,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

