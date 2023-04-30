Bank of Montreal Can Invests $810,000 in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOCN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,177,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,061,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOCN stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

