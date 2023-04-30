Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $721,000 Investment in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 138.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 652.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,453,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPK stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.63. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.05 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.44%.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.