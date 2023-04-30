Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 34,312 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 343.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity International High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.