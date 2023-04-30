Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000.
Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $54.45.
Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile
The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.
