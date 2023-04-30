Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $54.45.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.