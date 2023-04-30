Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 26,149 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,869,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $682.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

