Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 82,376 Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Plate Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 30,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

About Home Plate Acquisition

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

