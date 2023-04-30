Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $31,734,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

AZPN stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.35 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $219.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.