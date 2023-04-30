Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE:AIT opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.