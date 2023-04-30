Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Concentrix by 73.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.31. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $94.99 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.