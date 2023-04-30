Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

