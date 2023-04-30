Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,187,000 after buying an additional 21,818,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.