Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,118 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tronox were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tronox Price Performance

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

NYSE:TROX opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

