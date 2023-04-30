Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,654 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAN opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

