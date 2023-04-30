Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,820 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 63.9% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $756.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $448.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.60 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 89.08% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.