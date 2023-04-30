Bank of Montreal Can Sells 204,912 Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 318,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 401,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% during the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,082,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of IPAX opened at $7.75 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Inflection Point Acquisition Profile

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

