Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,281 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $184,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF opened at $256.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $287.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.36 and a 200 day moving average of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

