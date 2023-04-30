Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,823 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Embraer were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 3,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 958,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 7,053.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 857,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 845,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 736.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 806,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.