Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,964 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

