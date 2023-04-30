Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,394 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $83.54 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.