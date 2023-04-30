Bank of Montreal Can Sells 507 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after acquiring an additional 240,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $33.50 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

