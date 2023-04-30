Bank of Montreal Can Sells 53,259 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HCM Acquisition were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,825,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in HCM Acquisition by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 228,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

HCMA opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

