Bank of Montreal Can Sells 54,596 Shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PowerUp Acquisition were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 499,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 87,224 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

PowerUp Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

PWUP stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.