Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,606 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.5 %

Brunswick stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

