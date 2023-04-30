Bank of Montreal Can Sells 98,440 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Timken were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Timken by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $2,246,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 402,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Activity

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.