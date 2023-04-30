Bank of Montreal Can Takes $736,000 Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 176,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 814,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 206,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 361,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $702.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,254.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $44,916.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,254.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

