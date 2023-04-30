Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Separately, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAP opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of -95.55 and a beta of -0.01.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

