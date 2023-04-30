Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.
Separately, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance
NYSE:SHAP opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of -95.55 and a beta of -0.01.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Profile
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (SHAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.