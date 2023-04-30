Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Envista were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Envista stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

