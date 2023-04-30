BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after acquiring an additional 221,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 768,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 276,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 759,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

