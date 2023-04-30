Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boise Cascade Stock Performance
NYSE:BCC opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17.
Boise Cascade Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)
