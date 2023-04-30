Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.3 days.

BOUYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bouygues from €32.00 ($35.56) to €34.50 ($38.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

