Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BOUYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bouygues from €32.00 ($35.56) to €34.50 ($38.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Bouygues Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).
