Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.