Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.