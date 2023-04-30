Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Duncan West Acquires 16,000 Shares

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider Duncan West purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.28 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of A$100,528.00 ($67,468.46).

Challenger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Challenger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Challenger Company Profile

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

