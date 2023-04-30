ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $37,440.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 357,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,610 shares of company stock worth $2,562,686 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.7 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

