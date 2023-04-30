Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.



