Citigroup Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $71.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $37.64 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,304,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

