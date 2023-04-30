Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Cloudflare Stock Down 21.0 %

Shares of NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $807,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

