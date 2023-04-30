Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $97.82.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

