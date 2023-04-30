Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $132.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,362 shares of company stock worth $12,106,149. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

