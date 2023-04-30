CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 43,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CommScope by 48.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

