Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crane were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crane Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

