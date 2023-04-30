Credit Suisse Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $192.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

