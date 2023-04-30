Credit Suisse Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $192.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.22.
LPL Financial Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56.
Insider Transactions at LPL Financial
In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LPL Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.