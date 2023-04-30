Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 217.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

CCRN stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $792.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

