Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

