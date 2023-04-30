Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of FCOM opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $596.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

