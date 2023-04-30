Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,119,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 250,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

